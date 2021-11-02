Council Bluffs firefighter who photographed teen suicide victim loses jobless benefits

A Council Bluffs Fire Department captain who lost his job earlier this year after taking photos of a teenage suicide victim is not entitled to jobless benefits, a judge has ruled.
Terry Spencer had worked for the city fire department since January 1998 before he was fired in April of this year. According to state records, he and other fire department personnel, along with a medic unit, were dispatched to a Council Bluffs residence on March 16, in response to reports of a gunshot incident.
Training Officer Robert Shoning, Acting Engineer Matt Bonnett and Firefighter James Clark were with Spencer on the call. Upon their arrival, Shoning stayed with the boy’s grandmother while the other three crew members went to the basement of the residence, where they found the youth with a single gunshot wound to the head and major trauma that clearly wasn’t survivable. The crew then went back upstairs.
At some point, Spencer allegedly returned to the basement and took three photographs of the teenager using his personal cellphone. Most of the crew then returned to the station, while Shoning remained on the scene with the family.
At the station, Spencer reportedly told Bonnett he had gone back downstairs and took photos of the victim. Two days later, an assistant chief became aware of the situation and consulted with Fire Chief Justin James, who instructed him to verify whether Spencer had taken any photographs at the scene. When the assistant chief asked Spencer about the situation, Spencer allegedly responded by saying only that he “did not have the pictures.”
Spencer was placed on administrative leave and told to surrender his cellphone so the images could be captured from the device. Spencer allegedly refused to give up his phone, but later turned in a thumb drive with no pictures from the date of the incident. The phone was never turned over, and Spencer allegedly destroyed it, according to state records.
During a March 16 interview with the chief, Spencer allegedly admitted he had taken three photographs of the suicide victim and said he did so to use them in some form of training. City policy expressly prohibits firefighters from taking, or disseminating, any photos, videos or recordings of incidents without the permission of the fire chief.
After he was fired, Spencer applied for and collected regular unemployment insurance benefits totaling $11,776.
Administrative Law Judge Dawn Boucher recently reversed the earlier Iowa Workforce Development decision to award Spencer benefits, ruling that the veteran firefighter “knew that it was against the employer’s policies to take pictures of the juvenile suicide victim without prior authorization, but he did so anyway … Substantial job-related misconduct has been established.”
Boucher’s ruling indicates Spencer must repay the benefits already collected.
