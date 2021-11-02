Council Bluffs firefighter who photographed teen suicide victim loses jobless benefits

A Council Bluffs Fire Department captain who lost his job earlier this year after taking photos of a teenage suicide victim is not entitled to jobless benefits, a judge has ruled.

Terry Spencer had worked for the city fire department since January 1998 before he was fired in April of this year. According to state records, he and other fire department personnel, along with a medic unit, were dispatched to a Council Bluffs residence on March 16, in response to reports of a gunshot incident.

Training Officer Robert Shoning, Acting Engineer Matt Bonnett and Firefighter James Clark were with Spencer on the call. Upon their arrival, Shoning stayed with the boy’s grandmother while the other three crew members went to the basement of the residence, where they found the youth with a single gunshot wound to the head and major trauma that clearly wasn’t survivable. The crew then went back upstairs.

At some point, Spencer allegedly returned to the basement and took three photographs of the teenager using his personal cellphone. Most of the crew then returned to the station, while Shoning remained on the scene with the family.