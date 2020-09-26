Couple from Weston, Nebraska, dies in crash near Wahoo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple from rural Weston, Nebraska, died Friday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Lawrence Mach, 71, and passenger Margaret Mach, 66, were headed south on Nebraska Highway 109 in a 2010 Chevrolet Impala when their car crossed Nebraska Highway 92 and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. The Machs were pronounced dead at the scene, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office said.

The pickup's driver and sole occupant, 19-year-old Tristan Goracke of Fremont, was taken to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

All three people in the crash were wearing seat belts, officials said.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Wahoo Fire and Rescue and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.