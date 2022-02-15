Court rules for World-Herald owner in board fight with hedge fund

ST. LOUIS — The publisher of the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star and other newspapers got a little help in its fight against a hostile takeover Tuesday.

A Delaware court ruled in favor of Iowa-based Lee Enterprises' move in December to reject New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital's board nominees on procedural grounds.

Alden attempted to nominate new board members last year at the same time it was trying to get the board to accept its offer to buy the company at $24 per share. After Lee rejected both ideas, Alden sued, alleging its board nominees were illegally ignored.

Alden also brushed off Tuesday's decision, putting out a statement urging shareholders to block the re-election of the two top Lee board members it had hoped to replace. If the board members don't win approval of a majority of shareholders, they have to resign, Alden said.

"Our 'Vote No' campaign will act as a referendum on this entrenched duo's many failures," the Alden statement read, "and will act as a platform for stockholders to send a clear message that the corporate governance at Lee must be rectified."

Lee, which has called Alden a “vulture hedge fund,'' publishes nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska as well as others including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News.

Alden, which is one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, has developed a reputation for using extensive layoffs and severe cost cuts at the newspapers it owns.