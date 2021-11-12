COVID antibodies found in deer, but Nebraska Game and Parks says risk to humans is low

Hardin said there still are lots of unknowns about COVID in deer, hence the decision by many agencies to do more testing. The USDA health inspection service is working closely with federal and state partners, including the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, to determine next steps.

The USDA isn’t sure how the deer are are being exposed to the disease, and the animals don’t appear to show clinical signs of COVID. About 30 million deer live in the U.S., and they often come into close contact with people.

Wildlife officials have seen an uptick in Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, which Hardin said isn’t uncommon in times of drought. It’s nothing compared to a huge outbreak in 2012, she said, which hit the deer population hard.

“It’s mostly in the eastern part of the state, where we see higher populations of whitetails,” Hardin said. “We did see it in pronghorn antelope and bighorn sheep in the west and a few deer out there.”