COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall slowly in Nebraska

Some, even with that third dose, may not get a protective antibody response if their immune systems aren't primed to respond, he said.

But for most people, the vaccines continue to offer a good level of protection from hospitalization and death.

"This is an example of why it is that we want everyone else in society to get vaccinated, so we can provide a cocoon of protection around people who are vulnerable and may not respond to the vaccine," Rupp said. "That's why everybody has to do their part to protect one another."

Only 55.6% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, a figure below the 57% national rate. Vaccination rates continue to inch up very slowly in the state. In the past two weeks, 15,000 Nebraskans have joined the 1,075,000 who have been fully vaccinated.

Rupp said health officials are hopeful that the state can win out over the virus by giving more vaccine shots and continuing to reduce the amount of virus circulating.

Case counts continue to fall in the state's three most populous counties — Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster.