COVID deaths in Nebraska approach 1,000 as state sets new records for cases

Nebraska’s hospitalizations also will head higher over the next couple of weeks, Rauner said.

Since last Tuesday, Nebraska’s hospitalizations have held between 961 and 987, staying below the rough count of 1,050 that Ricketts’ metric would require to increase restrictions.

But Rauner said that what’s happening behind the numbers shows that the health care system is bumping up against its capacity.

Rauner said he thinks hospitals are being more restrictive about the COVID patients they’re admitting and discharging them earlier, and nursing homes are keeping more of their patients in their own facilities. He said he expects the plateau to be temporary.

Nationally, as of Sunday, Nebraska’s rate of hospitalizations was second only to South Dakota’s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the last week, Nebraska added more than 16,000 new COVID cases — setting a weekly record for the eighth straight week. By Friday, Nebraska’s daily average of new cases reached 2,391.

Over the weekend, the seven-day daily average fell slightly — but it’s too soon to say whether Nebraska has sustainably fallen from a peak.