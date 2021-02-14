COVID pandemic rocked Nebraska education, forced rapid changes like greater use of technology

Technology crept up as a force in education, then swiftly took over with the pandemic. Elliott Ostler, a University of Nebraska at Omaha professor of education, said being forced to give and take classes by computer required flexibility.

“I think the educational world has realized that they can do it and that they need to do it in some cases,” Ostler said. “I think some faculty are happy and some aren’t. ... I hear some colleagues say that it’s a lot of work.” Ostler is president of the UNO Faculty Senate.

Even the trend toward inquiry-based learning — that is, classes that rely on small groups, question-and-answer, use of data and not just lectures — can be handled through remote methods, Ostler said. But not easily.

“It’s not that it’s impossible,” he said. “But it’s certainly difficult when you try to incorporate it into remote learning.”