COVID surges in Dakotas are warning of what may happen in Nebraska, Iowa

With the number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 recently growing by 25 a day, at that pace, it would take roughly 10 days from Ricketts’ announcement to hit the 25% threshold.

It typically takes two to three weeks before an infected person requires hospitalization. Thus it seems likely that the infections that could take Nebraska over the hospitalization threshold are already incubating. So why wait?

Ricketts said he’s hopeful that earlier measures he announced will slow the current spread rate. And regardless, he said, Nebraskans need the lead time to prepare for the return of new restrictions on their daily lives.

“We want to take this a step at a time,” he said.

Questions persist about the governor’s refusal to require broader mask use; they are raised at virtually every one of his weekly COVID-19 press conferences. Now that he’s been willing to require masks in the limited cases of businesses where workers or customers are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes or more, why not just extend it to all business interactions?