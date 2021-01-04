COVID vaccinations for older Nebraskans could start by mid-January, Ricketts says

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that Nebraskans age 75 and older could start getting coronavirus vaccinations by mid-January.
He said the actual timing will vary by area of the state and depend on how quickly vaccines get administered to people in the first priority groups, which include front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Ricketts said the state will have a website available next week for people to register their interest in getting vaccinated. The site, which is not yet ready, will notify people when they are eligible to get shots.
But the governor said health officials are working on multiple ways to get information out to people age 75 and older, so those without Internet access can still get the word.
Vaccination questions dominated the governor's first coronavirus briefing of the new year.
As of Monday, 36,360 people in Nebraska have gotten a first round of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a new state dashboard maintained by the Department of Health and Human Services. There are 107 people who have gotten a second dose.
That's out of 96,694 doses of vaccine distributed in the state.
Angie Ling, the HHS incident commander, explained that the vaccinations for health care workers have to be staggered, to avoid the risk of multiple employees being hit with side effects of the shots at the same time. She also pointed to the holidays and the weather as factors slowing the administration of the vaccine.
She and the governor said they expect the pace to pick up considerably now that the holidays are past. Ricketts also noted that Nebraska was ranked second among states in the pace of getting vaccinations into people's arms last month. He said Nebraska still is among the top third of states.
So far, the state has vaccinated 0.0072% of the population, according to the vaccine dashboard. Experts have said an 85% vaccination rate should be the goal in order to provide "herd immunity," meaning that the number of people who could get infected is so low the virus cannot find people to infect.
