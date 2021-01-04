COVID vaccinations for older Nebraskans could start by mid-January, Ricketts says

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that Nebraskans age 75 and older could start getting coronavirus vaccinations by mid-January.

He said the actual timing will vary by area of the state and depend on how quickly vaccines get administered to people in the first priority groups, which include front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Ricketts said the state will have a website available next week for people to register their interest in getting vaccinated. The site, which is not yet ready, will notify people when they are eligible to get shots.

But the governor said health officials are working on multiple ways to get information out to people age 75 and older, so those without Internet access can still get the word.

Vaccination questions dominated the governor's first coronavirus briefing of the new year.

As of Monday, 36,360 people in Nebraska have gotten a first round of a coronavirus vaccine, according to a new state dashboard maintained by the Department of Health and Human Services. There are 107 people who have gotten a second dose.

That's out of 96,694 doses of vaccine distributed in the state.