Crash leads to closure of Interstate 80 west of York

Interstate 80 westbound near York, Nebraska, is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles because of a crash, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The closed area extends from Exit 348 to Exit 342, about seven miles west of York.

