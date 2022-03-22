Crash leads to closure of Interstate 80 west of York

Interstate 80 westbound near York, Nebraska, is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles because of a crash, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The closed area extends from Exit 348 to Exit 342, about seven miles west of York.
