 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash near Central City leaves one person dead, one critically injured

  • Updated
  • 0

A two-vehicle crash just south of Central City in east-central Nebraska left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. 

First responders were called to the intersection of Nebraska Highway 14 and L Road about 7:45 a.m., according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators determined that a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Roger Campbell, 81, of Stromsburg, was northbound on Highway 14 when Campbell attempted to make a left turn onto L Road. The Jeep collided with a southbound 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Laura Messenger, 61, of Central City.

Campbell, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Messenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.  

Central City is about 22 miles northeast of Grand Island. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert