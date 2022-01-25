Crashes on Nebraska roads leave two people dead

The Nebraska State Patrol has released information on two recent traffic fatalities, including one that occurred Monday evening in western Nebraska.

About 6 p.m. MT Monday, an eastbound Chevy Impala entered the Interstate 80 median about four miles east of Ogallala and rolled, said Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman. The Impala then collided with two vehicles in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Impala, Juan Torres, 69, of Scottsbluff, was pronounced dead at the scene. All others involved were treated for minor injuries, Thomas said.

The other crash occurred about 10 a.m. CT Thursday about three miles east of Lincoln. A Honda Accord that was northbound on 148th Street and a Ford F-350 pickup truck heading east on U.S. Highway 34 collided at the intersection of the two roads.

A preliminary investigation found that the pickup truck's brakes failed and the driver was unable to stop.

The driver of the Honda, Roberta Wimmer, 64, of Lincoln, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln. She died at the hospital. The other driver was not seriously injured.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

