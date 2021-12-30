Crawford woman dies in rollover crash in Nebraska Panhandle

A 73-year-old woman died Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in northwest Nebraska.
Lois Hanley of Crawford, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. Her husband, Martin Hanley, 73, was taken to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff for treatment.
The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Nebraska Highway 29 just north of Mitchell. Investigators determined that a Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Martin Hanley was northbound on Highway 29 when a tire blew out.
The pickup, which was pulling an empty flatbed trailer, left the road and rolled into a ditch.
