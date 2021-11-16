Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska that has grown to more than 2,500 acres

Matt Holte, fire management officer for the Nebraska Forest Service, said a fire of this intensity is unusual for this time of year.

"Fires this time of year aren't unusual, but the intensity and speed with which this has moved has surprised a lot of people," he said.

Most of the Panhandle remains stuck in drought, and the Panhandle and northwest Nebraska have had the most difficult fire conditions this year, he said. For the rest of Nebraska, this has been a fairly typical fire year, Holte said.

As of Tuesday morning, no structures were known to have been burned, no injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary, according to Fawl. One home was surrounded by fire, but it did not burn, she said.

The fire coincided with the opening weekend of firearm deer season and occurred in an area popular with hunters. As a result, officials had to evacuate more people than usual from the wildlife area, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Nebraska is dealing with its second consecutive difficult fire year.