Crews face obstacles in trying to contain wildfire in western Nebraska

Crews continued to attempt to bring a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska under control on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel from across the region have responded to the blaze, named the "Smokey Fire," which started around 16 miles southeast of Gering Tuesday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. The fire is mostly burning timber.

Erratic winds and a temperature inversion that trapped smoke near the ground have posed additional obstacles for firefighters, according to the release. As of Wednesday evening, crews were working to establish fire containment lines.

“Firefighters from nearly 30 departments worked through the night to combat the Smokey Fire,” Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County volunteer fire department, said in the release. “The many air assets fighting this fire along with those firefighters on the ground are working tirelessly to get this fire under control.”

Response to the fire has included aircraft from Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming, including two Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk helicopters, according to the release. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal, Nebraska Forest Service and a state incident management team have also been deployed.

The fire was reportedly at 3,700 acres Wednesday afternoon and could potentially grow, with low humidity and warm temperatures contributing to the spread, according to the release.

Banner County has declared a state of emergency, the release said. People are asked to stay out of the area as crews fight the fire. Wright's Gap Road remained closed as of Wednesday.

Some advisory evacuations have been issued, and additional evacuations may be necessary depending on the fire activity, according to the news release. No injuries were reported as of Wednesday evening.