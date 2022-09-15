Crews make progress fighting Smokey Fire in western Nebraska

Firefighters made progress getting control of a wildfire burning in western Nebraska Thursday.

The fire, named the Smokey Fire, burned less actively Wednesday night than initially feared, and crews were able to begin mop-up efforts Thursday in areas where the fire lines were strongest, according to a press release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. The fire was estimated at 3,738 acres and considered 28% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

There have been no reported injuries or homes destroyed by the blaze, which started in Banner County about 16 miles southeast of Gering on Tuesday, according to the release.

In addition to ground crews, four single-engine air tankers and three Blackhawk helicopters were used to suppress the fire Thursday. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal, Nebraska Forest Service and a state incident management team have also been deployed.

Banner County has declared a state of emergency, and people are asked to stay out of the area as crews fight the fire.

There is concern that another temperature inversion could develop in the area overnight Thursday, which traps smoke and causes visibility issues, according to the release.