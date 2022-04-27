Crews make significant progress on southwest Nebraska fire

Crews have been able to contain most of a massive wildfire in southwest Nebraska despite stiff winds and the fire jumping the fire line in two spots Tuesday.

The Road 702 fire was 74% contained as of Wednesday morning, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said.

Shifting winds and gusts of up to 40 mph Tuesday allowed the fire to jump its perimeter, NEMA said. The flames were beaten back through a coordinated effort of firefighters, local landowners and the Nebraska National Guard.

The Guard is using helicopters to drop water on the fire. That is helping to bring it under control.

The fire has burned 41,448 acres in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier Counties in Nebraska and Phillips and Norton Counties in Kansas.

More than 200 people have worked to bring it under control, NEMA said.

Retired Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief John P. Trumble was killed while helping fight the 702 fire Friday evening. Five other people have been injured.

Wildfires claim lives and thousands of acres across Nebraska: See a map of recent wildfires April has been a rough month with wildfires in Nebraska. Dry conditions and high winds have created dangerous conditions that have led to loss of life and thousands and acres and property being destroyed.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.