Crews make significant progress on southwest Nebraska fire

  • Updated
  • 0

Crews have been able to contain most of a massive wildfire in southwest Nebraska despite stiff winds and the fire jumping the fire line in two spots Tuesday.

The Road 702 fire was 74% contained as of Wednesday morning, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said.

Shifting winds and gusts of up to 40 mph Tuesday allowed the fire to jump its perimeter, NEMA said. The flames were beaten back through a coordinated effort of firefighters, local landowners and the Nebraska National Guard.

The Guard is using helicopters to drop water on the fire. That is helping to bring it under control.

The fire has burned 41,448 acres in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier Counties in Nebraska and Phillips and Norton Counties in Kansas.

More than 200 people have worked to bring it under control, NEMA said. 

Retired Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief John P. Trumble was killed while helping fight the 702 fire Friday evening. Five other people have been injured.

4-23-Fire 3.JPG

The Road 702 wildfire started in Kansas and quickly spread northward across the state line into Nebraska. The fire has burnt over 44,000 acres. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

