A Marquette, Nebraska, man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife is being held on $1 million bail.
Jeffrey Adams, 47, appeared Tuesday in Hamilton County Court. He must pay 10% of the bail amount, $100,000, to be released from jail.
Adams told investigators from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that he and his wife, Angela Adams, 49, had been "drinking heavily" Saturday night, according to an arrest affidavit. The couple got into an argument while returning home from a bar in Central City, he said.
Once they arrived home, Adams told investigators, the argument turned physical. According to the affidavit, Adams said he punched his wife "twice in the head" and left the house as she lay face down in a pool of blood.
Angela Adams, the affidavit said, was discovered deceased by her 19-year-old son Sunday between 1:30 and 2 a.m. A minor child was also in the residence.
Deputies went to the home and determined that Angela Adams had been struck "multiple times." A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office where he agreed to be interviewed and then was placed under arrest.
Marquette is a village of about 230 people located about 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.
