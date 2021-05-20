 Skip to main content
15-year-old Lincoln boy taken into custody after police say he shot the family cat
A 15-year-old Lincoln boy was taken into custody Wednesday night after he allegedly used a stolen handgun to kill his family's cat. 

Police took the boy to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln on suspicion of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and intentional cruelty to an animal.

Officers were called to a home near 90th and O Streets about 8 p.m. Wednesday. A woman said she took the gun from her son and locked it up after he shot the cat inside the home. 

The cat, which was a year old, died from its injuries, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said. The Lincoln Animal Control Center will assist in the investigation.

Officers learned the gun had been stolen about six weeks ago from the home of one of the teen's friends, the spokeswoman said.

