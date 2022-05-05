 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17-year-old boy from Sutton dies after hunting accident

A 17-year-old boy has died after a hunting accident in southern Hamilton County, authorities said. 

Caleb Ladehoff died Tuesday at a Lincoln hospital from injuries he suffered Sunday. 

Ladehoff was from Sutton, which is in Clay County, south of Hamilton County. Sutton is about 20 miles east of Hastings. 

Ladehoff was hunting with friends and suffered a gunshot wound, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities did not say who fired the shot. 

Sheriff Jeromy McCoy said his office was investigating the fatal shooting along with the Nebraska State Patrol. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

