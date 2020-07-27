18-year-old turns himself in after shooting in Lincoln leaves man with critical injuries

An 18-year-old man told Lincoln police that he was responsible for shooting another man a few hours earlier near 27th and Y Streets.

Police were called to a shooting scene at 6 p.m. Saturday and found Rafael Moreno, 31, of Lincoln, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Moreno was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in extremely critical condition.

Investigators learned through video evidence and witness statements that a gray sedan pulled up next to Moreno's vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then shot Moreno.

The 18-year-old man arrived at the Lancaster County Jail at 10 p.m. Saturday and said he was responsible for the shooting. He didn't have the handgun with him, and police said it has not been located.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Moreno remained in critical condition Monday, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

