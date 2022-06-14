2 dead, 1 arrested following crash in western Nebraska

One man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide following a crash that killed two people near Angora, Nebraska.

A dump truck filled with wet cement was traveling south when it turned to enter a construction zone off of U.S. 385 around 12:45 p.m. Mountain time, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The dump truck failed to yield to an oncoming Ford F-350 that was traveling north.

The driver and back-seat passenger of the F-350 were pronounced dead at the scene and a front-seat passenger was taken to Morrill County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol. Authorities did not release the names of the two people killed.

The driver of the dump truck, Aldo Hernandez-Meza, 31, of Mexico, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash, according to the state patrol. Once released, he was arrested and taken to the Morrill County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and failure to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

Angora is located in Nebraska's Panhandle, roughly 430 miles west of Omaha.

