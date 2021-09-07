20-year-old Bennington man dies in rollover crash on I-80 near Greenwood

First responders were called to a spot northeast of the Greenwood exit off I-80 just before 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators determined a 2005 Honda Accent was eastbound on I-80 when it left the roadway into the median, then jumped a creek and rolled. The driver, Chaz Clark, was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.