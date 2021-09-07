20-year-old Bennington man dies in rollover crash on I-80 near Greenwood

A 20-year-old Bennington man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Greenwood, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
First responders were called to a spot northeast of the Greenwood exit off I-80 just before 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators determined a 2005 Honda Accent was eastbound on I-80 when it left the roadway into the median, then jumped a creek and rolled. The driver, Chaz Clark, was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.
Speed is thought to have played a role in the crash.
The Nebraska State Patrol's crash reconstruction team is investigating.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Bob Glissmann
Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.