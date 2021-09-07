 Skip to main content
20-year-old Bennington man dies in rollover crash on I-80 near Greenwood
A 20-year-old Bennington man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Greenwood, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders were called to a spot northeast of the Greenwood exit off I-80 just before 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators determined a 2005 Honda Accent was eastbound on I-80 when it left the roadway into the median, then jumped a creek and rolled. The driver, Chaz Clark, was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

Speed is thought to have played a role in the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol's crash reconstruction team is investigating.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

