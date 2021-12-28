20-year-old Lincoln man who was badly injured in crash has died

A Lincoln man who was badly injured in a crash Saturday has died after being removed from a ventilator, the Lincoln Police Department said Tuesday.

Ahmad Gregory, 20, was critically injured while allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop on Christmas Day.

Investigators said the incident began about 12:50 a.m. Saturday when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper tried to stop a Mercedes sedan being driven with no license plates near 27th and Vine Streets.

The driver, later identified as Gregory, drove away north on 27th Street, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, which headed east on Fair Street, then north on 32nd Street.

The Mercedes stopped near 32nd Street and Leighton Avenue. But as the trooper tried to make contact with Gregory, the vehicle accelerated and Gregory drove away again, turning south onto 31st Street. There, the Mercedes hit a parked car, the patrol said.

Gregory reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt. A patrol spokesman said the entire pursuit lasted less than two minutes.

Medical personnel on Sunday indicated to investigators with the Lincoln Police Department that Gregory showed no brain activity. His body was placed in a "medically preserved state to give his family a chance to make difficult decisions about his remains," Lincoln police said. He died just after 10:20 p.m. Monday.

