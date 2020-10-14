 Skip to main content
$200,000 worth of PCP found in car of man who fled traffic stop
$200,000 worth of PCP found in car of man who fled traffic stop

A South Bend, Indiana, man was arrested Monday after deputies found about $200,000 worth of PCP, cocaine and other controlled substances in his vehicle.

Deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office searched the man’s Hyundai SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Seward. During the search, the 34-year-old driver fled the scene on foot, according to a press release from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter and K9 units helped deputies to locate the man at 7:45 p.m. in a corn field near the intersection of 210th and Holdrege Roads.

In the man’s vehicle was 1.6 pounds of a substance that tested positive for PCP, and smaller amounts of controlled substances identified as cathinone and cocaine with an estimated street value of $200,000, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing a peace officer.

He was booked into the Seward County Detention Center.

