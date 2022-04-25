21-year-old Morrill man dies in Scotts Bluff County crash

A man from Morrill, Nebraska, has died after the pickup truck he was driving crashed in Scotts Bluff County.
Hunter Lemley, 21, was pronounced dead at the spot where his vehicle crashed near U.S. Highway 26 and County Road 12, about two miles west of Mitchell.
A preliminary investigation found that Lemley was eastbound on Highway 26 in a Ford F-150 pickup truck when the pickup left the roadway and struck a culvert, said Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.
Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alia Conley
Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime and courts. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.