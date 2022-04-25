 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
21-year-old Morrill man dies in Scotts Bluff County crash

A man from Morrill, Nebraska, has died after the pickup truck he was driving crashed in Scotts Bluff County. 

Hunter Lemley, 21, was pronounced dead at the spot where his vehicle crashed near U.S. Highway 26 and County Road 12, about two miles west of Mitchell.

A preliminary investigation found that Lemley was eastbound on Highway 26 in a Ford F-150 pickup truck when the pickup left the roadway and struck a culvert, said Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

