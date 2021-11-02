 Skip to main content
24-year-old Omaha man dies after being shot in west Lincoln
24-year-old Omaha man dies after being shot in west Lincoln

A 24-year-old Omaha man has died after he was critically wounded by gunfire while riding in a vehicle in west Lincoln. 

Investigators determined that around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Goa Dat and a 19-year-old Omaha man were in a vehicle heading north on U.S. Highway 77 between West A Street and Rosa Parks Way in Lincoln. Someone fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

Dat died Monday. He had been shot in the neck and leg. The 19-year-old, who was wounded in the arm and torso, was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. He remains hospitalized in serious condition. 

Police said they don't think the shooting was random. Investigators are seeking to interview anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

People with information about the shooting may call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

