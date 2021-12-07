25-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Tuesday morning.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services did not release details on the death of the inmate, 25-year-old Michael Becker.
Becker was serving a 15- to 20-year sentence on charges out of Buffalo County that included robbery and second-degree assault, according to Corrections. His sentence started Jan. 4, 2019.
As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will conduct an investigation into Becker's death.
