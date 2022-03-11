300 snow geese killed, then abandoned along road near Falls City

Whoever killed about 300 snow geese west of Falls City in Richardson County recently could be facing several fines — not because of the number of birds left piled on the side of the road, but because some weren't cleaned and none were disposed of properly.

Duane Arp, assistant administrator with Nebraska Game and Parks’ law enforcement division, said only half of the 300 geese were cleaned and breasted.

“Nebraskans value wildlife, and that is based upon the number of calls Wildlife Crimestoppers receives each year. In this case, we’ve got four or five leads already coming in,” Arp said.

Snow geese have no hunting limits during the conservation season because of the huge number of the game birds, which are threatening to overwhelm their breeding grounds to the north.

However, if the person or persons responsible didn’t have the required hunting permits and stamps, that could lead to charges resulting in a Class 2 misdemeanor. Littering a waterway is also a Class 2 misdemeanor, and wanton waste is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Class 2 misdemeanors carry a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. For Class 3 misdemeanors, it’s a maximum sentence of three months in jail and a $500 fine. In this case, anyone involved could face multiple charges.

Liquidated damages for each bird is $75.

Arp said the agency is investigating how many people were involved. Thousands of the geese are migrating through the area.

"People should know it is illegal to kill game birds and just throw them away,” Arp said. “Hunters have a responsibility to the resource to dispose of them properly."

Arp said the dead birds should have been taken to a landfill or buried on a preapproved property.

Although most hunters act responsibly, Game and Parks has received many of these types of complaints during waterfowl season and especially during deer season.

"It certainly is not everyone," Arp said. "But it happens too often.''

Game and Parks encourages people who suspect poaching or other game violations to contact Wildlife Crimestoppers at 800-742-7627.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.