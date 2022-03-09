 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
31-year-old Lincoln man sentenced for leaving the scene of fatal crash

A Lincoln man who pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a fatal accident has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Hani S. Hadgi

Hadgi

Hani Hadgi, 31, also was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in prison for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. The sentences will be served at the same time. 

Hadgi, who already is serving a two- to three-year prison sentence on separate drug charges, had left the scene of a crash near 12th and Belmont Streets in Lincoln. Prosecutors said he was driving an SUV recklessly when his vehicle hit a pedestrian, 41-year-old Victor Melendez, the night of Sept. 22, 2020. 

An officer who arrived at the scene testified that he saw Melendez lying on the ground and Hadgi’s 2013 GMC Terrain crashed into a street sign nearby. The officers said Hadgi got out of the crashed SUV and left in a car without checking on Melendez.

Melendez was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died. 

Hadgi was on probation for the drug charges when he hit Melendez. 

