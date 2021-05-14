33-year-old man is killed in shootout with Fremont police

A man was shot and killed by Fremont police after firing at officers Friday.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. at a home in southeast Fremont, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.

A preliminary investigation found that the Fremont man came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot. Multiple officers fired their weapons in response, striking the man, the State Patrol said.

The 33-year-old was taken by ambulance to Fremont Methodist Health, where he died.

No officers were wounded.

The man's name is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

A grand jury will review the man's death. Under Nebraska law, grand juries are required to convene when people die in custody or as police are trying to apprehend them.

