 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
35-year-old inmate dies at Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln
0 comments

35-year-old inmate dies at Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old inmate died Wednesday at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Hector Medina-Liberio

Hector Medina-Liberio

Hector Medina-Liborio died just after 7 p.m. He was serving a 35- to 50-year sentence that began July 31, 2013, for kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Thursday in a release.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Medina-Liborio was being treated for a medical condition, the department said.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert