35-year-old inmate dies at Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln

A 35-year-old inmate died Wednesday at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Hector Medina-Liborio died just after 7 p.m. He was serving a 35- to 50-year sentence that began July 31, 2013, for kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Thursday in a release.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Medina-Liborio was being treated for a medical condition, the department said.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.