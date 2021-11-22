35-year-old Nebraska Work Ethic Camp inmate dies at McCook hospital

A 35-year-old inmate of the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Sunday at McCook Community Hospital.
Charles Spray, formerly of Fremont, was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp, where he was serving a sentence of 4 to 6 years after being found guilty of strangulation in Dodge County. Spray’s sentence began Feb. 24, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, the spokeswoman said. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
The Work Ethic Camp is a 200-bed facility for men that provides an individualized program for inmates. With intermittent supervision, minimum-custody individuals may be eligible to work on road crews.
