41-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
A man serving a sentence for sexual assault of a child has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Atlee Mosemann, 41, died Thursday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

The cause of Mosemann's death has not been determined, but he was being treated for a medical condition, according to Corrections.

Mosemann was serving a 16- to 20-year sentence for second-degree sexual assault. He began his sentence Feb. 2, 2017.

A grand jury will investigate his death.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

