57-year-old man who died after fight is first person slain in Lincoln in 2022

The death of a 57-year-old man found unresponsive after a fight Thursday morning is Lincoln's first recorded homicide of 2022. 

Officers went to a spot near 28th and F Streets about 6:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of two men who were fighting. The officers found one man who was unresponsive and attempted lifesaving measures. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said they still were investigating what happened.

