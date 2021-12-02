68-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

An inmate serving time for sex crimes involving children died Wednesday at the Tecumseh State Prison, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Frank Hardy, 68, was serving a 75- to 95-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, according to Corrections.
Hardy started his sentence on May 4, 2011. He was convicted in Gage County.
He was being treated for a long-term medical condition, but a cause of death has not been determined, according to Corrections.
As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will investigate Hardy’s death.