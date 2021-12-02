 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
68-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
0 comments

68-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

An inmate serving time for sex crimes involving children died Wednesday at the Tecumseh State Prison, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Frank Hardy, 68, was serving a 75- to 95-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, according to Corrections.

Hardy started his sentence on May 4, 2011. He was convicted in Gage County.

He was being treated for a long-term medical condition, but a cause of death has not been determined, according to Corrections.

As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will investigate Hardy’s death.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert