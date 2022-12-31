69-year-old inmate dies at corrections facility in Lincoln

A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

George Smith had been sentenced to 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. He began serving his sentence in June 2021, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined, according to the release.

As with any in-custody death in Nebraska, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.