 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

75-year-old inmate dies at corrections facility in Lincoln

  • 0

A 75-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, according to officials.

Terry Inness had been sentenced to 30 to 40 years for two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County and began serving his sentence in 2011, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined, but Inness was undergoing treatment for a medical condition, according to the release.

As with any in-custody death, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail Wednesday and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women’s shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert