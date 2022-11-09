75-year-old inmate dies at corrections facility in Lincoln

A 75-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, according to officials.

Terry Inness had been sentenced to 30 to 40 years for two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County and began serving his sentence in 2011, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined, but Inness was undergoing treatment for a medical condition, according to the release.

As with any in-custody death, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.