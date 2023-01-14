 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
75-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska corrections facility in Lincoln

A 75-year-old inmate died Saturday at the state's Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Larry Loughry had been sentenced to 18 to 65 years on charges of first-degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Buffalo County. He began serving his sentence in March 2006, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

The cause of Loughry's death has not yet been determined. However, he was being treated for a medical condition, according to the release. 

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any in-custody death.

