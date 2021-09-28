 Skip to main content
911 service restored to Saunders, Butler, Polk counties after short outage
911 service restored to Saunders, Butler, Polk counties after short outage

Three counties west of the Omaha metro lost 911 service Tuesday afternoon when air conditioning failed in the building where the phone equipment was housed.

Saunders, Butler and Polk Counties lost service, an emergency dispatch supervisor said.

By about 6:30 p.m., repairs had been made and 911 was operating again, she said.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified one of the counties affected by the outage. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

