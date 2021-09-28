911 service restored to Saunders, Butler, Polk counties after short outage

Three counties west of the Omaha metro lost 911 service Tuesday afternoon when air conditioning failed in the building where the phone equipment was housed.
Saunders, Butler and Polk Counties lost service, an emergency dispatch supervisor said.
By about 6:30 p.m., repairs had been made and 911 was operating again, she said.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified one of the counties affected by the outage.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.