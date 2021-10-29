ACLU identifies issues among Nebraska law enforcement with non-English language accessibility

Officers are explicitly prohibited from denying services just because of someone's inability to speak English.

"One, it's legally required (to provide services), and two, it's just ethically and morally something we should do," Bang said. "It shows the community that we care about them, that we have folks that can speak their language. It fosters trust."

Bang also said the department recently has obtained a translation device that looks like the game "Battleship" to help users of sign language or those who are hard of hearing better communicate with officers.

Godinez praised the law enforcement agencies that were following best practices — she specifically highlighted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office as the best of all — and said she was surprised that many did not have a written policy, especially because the U.S. DOJ provides a sample model policy that most agencies can quickly adopt.