Acting U.S. Attorney named for the District of Nebraska

Jan W. Sharp, first assistant U.S. attorney, has been designated acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska.

Sharp will fill the position following the departure of U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly on Feb, 28. Kelly and other U.S. attorneys nationwide were asked by President Joe Biden to tender their resignations effective that date.

Sharp’s appointment will take effect on March 1, and he will serve as the acting U.S. attorney until a successor for the permanent position is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

