Affidavit: Fatal collision, shooting stemmed from dispute and sexual assault allegation

When Charles Decker found out about the dispute, he drove from Kansas to McCook, asking his brother for a gun so he could “take care” of Weaver, Alva Decker told authorities.

Alva said he talked his brother out of it and later met with Weaver at a parking lot to talk. Weaver told Alva it was a misunderstanding and Alva said “everything was fine” between the men.

Later, the brothers heard about a sexual assault allegation against Weaver. Charles told Alva he should have taken care of the issue a long time ago, saying, “I’ll take care of it, I have people who will take care of it and he will never be seen again,” Charles had told Alva, he later recounted to investigators.

About 2 a.m. Thursday, after the brothers had talked with the Red Willow Sheriff’s deputy, Alva got a call from Charles, who said that he was driving behind Weaver.

“I’m going to end this son of a (expletive) now,” Charles told Alva, according to the affidavit.

The phone call lasted 13 minutes, and at the end, Alva heard loud popping and smashing noises. Alva believed Charles had crashed his car, so he got into his pickup truck and headed five miles outside of Indianola, where Charles had previously told his brother he was driving.