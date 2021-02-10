After a year of turmoil, Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass says he will resign

In March, Glass was driving drunk near the Christensen baseball fields on the edge of Fremont while a 911 caller followed him. Fremont police didn’t respond to the call; the caller suggested they were taking their time because they knew who it was. Eventually, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy fell in behind Glass and pulled him over. His blood-alcohol content was .142, above the legal limit of .08.

That same month, Glass badgered the new boyfriend of his estranged wife — sending him 46 texts calling him a “faggot,” “retart” (sic) and “bitch.” Glass laced the texts with off-kilter questions about whether the boyfriend, Nathan Schany, had seen the ending of “Breaking Bad,” referencing the violent death of a character. "Such a silky game," he wrote.

Schany had been drinking that night and said the texts, along with 10 phone calls from Glass, sent him into a tailspin, culminating in him taking one of his buddy’s Adderall pills to try to calm his anxiety. That morning, he called his parents and told them he was thinking about killing himself. His mother called Fremont police, who took him to Methodist Health-Fremont.

Schany spent the next six days in the psychiatric ward — an unusually long stay. Schany and McChesney questioned whether Glass had anything to do with that stay or with Schany’s termination from his job at a Fremont office supplier. Glass adamantly denies those allegations.

In April, Schany was arrested after he confronted Glass outside a Casey’s gas station and contended that Glass had been following him and Glass’s estranged wife, Katie. Schany shoved and punched Glass and later was convicted of misdemeanor assault for that incident.

In August, Glass was placed on 15 months of probation for the March DUI. As part of his probation, he was required to abstain from alcohol, and he had 60 days where he was required to blow into a device to prove he was sober before he could drive his truck.

Prosecutors allege he violated that probation at least three times. They are investigating a December crash in which he severely damaged his pickup truck during a snowstorm. Glass walked away from the crash and didn't report it for several hours.

In mid-January, Glass tested positive for alcohol during a routine urine test administered by a probation officer. Then, about 9 p.m. Jan. 28, Glass had arrived at his estranged wife’s home to pick up his kids for his parenting time. The children, ages 9 and 11, noticed he was drunk and refused to get in the car with him.

Katie Glass called 911. Before Fremont police could arrive, Glass drove to a home owned by his parents near the Fremont Country Club. Police caught up to him there and Glass blew a .202 in a preliminary breath test, three times the legal limit.

However, after taking Glass to jail on the probation violation, Fremont police did not administer a more detailed test involving a Datamaster alcohol testing machine. That jeopardizes a second DUI prosecution of Glass — preliminary breath tests are not admissible in court.

Glass's probation violation is pending. If convicted of that, he faces up to 60 days in jail.

After a court appearance last week, Glass's attorney, Clarence Mock, said the Dodge County Board had not asked Glass to resign after the March DUI or the text-message badgering of Schany. Mock said other than budget matters, the board "doesn't have any control over Glass or any other elected official's office."

Mock said Glass didn't resign last March because the incidents were products of his alcoholism.