After date with Boswell, Sydney Loofe texted a friend: 'I hope she doesn’t have a boyfriend'

On Tuesday, courtroom testimony focused on the flight of Trail and Boswell after Loofe disappeared and before her remains were found, scattered along country roads, on Dec. 4-5, 2017.

Their travels, tracked by movements of their cellphones and documented in video surveillance tape, included stays at the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, stops at motels in Grand Island and Kearney, as well as stays at motels in Spencer, Iowa, and Ames, Iowa. They were ultimately apprehended in Branson, Missouri, on Nov. 30, 2017.

The jury was also shown a cellphone video produced by Boswell shortly before she was apprehended. The video — which wasn’t posted on Facebook unlike others recorded by Trail and Boswell — showed Boswell complaining that despite her denials to Lincoln police that she had anything to do with Loofe’s disappearance, they were still “on my back.”

“I’m not trying to hide anything at all. I really do hope that they find her,” Boswell said on the video.

A Lincoln police investigator testified Tuesday that the probe into the slaying and dismemberment of Loofe included an inquiry into “other bodies.”