After woman riding city bus is fatally shot, Lincoln police arrest 2 men

Lincoln police have arrested two men after a woman riding on a city bus was fatally shot Thursday afternoon by someone firing from a passing car.

Just after 2:35 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to the report of a shooting on a bus that was eastbound on A Street between South 17th and 27th Streets. Sharon Johnson, 69, of Lincoln, was the only passenger on the bus when she was shot. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators found that a bullet entered the driver’s side of the bus and struck Johnson where she was seated. Using video evidence, investigators determined that the shot had been fired from a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. They found the vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, at the Kwik Shop at 2940 N. 14th St. and talked to the occupants.

Based on digital and forensic evidence and witness statements, police arrested Joel Jones Jr., 27, on suspicion of second-degree murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. When arrested, police said, Jones was in possession of a firearm that matches the caliber of the shell casing found at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Jarell Wheeler, 19, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to second-degree murder.