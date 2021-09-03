Appeal denied for Omaha man serving 3 life sentences

LINCOLN (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday denied a postconviction appeal by a man serving three life sentences for the 2012 shooting deaths of three Omaha men in a botched drug robbery.

The state’s high court said Timothy Britt, 34, failed to show in his appeal that he was entitled to an evidentiary hearing on his claims that his trial lawyer was ineffective for failing to call witnesses who could have helped exonerate him.

The high court said one of those witnesses would have been barred from testifying, and the other’s testimony likely would not have changed the trial’s outcome.

Britt and an accomplice were convicted of killing 44-year-old Miguel Avalos Sr. and two of his sons, 18-year-old son Miguel Avalos Jr. and 16-year-old Jose Avalos, in their home in July 2012. Avalos’ wife and other children survived by hiding behind a locked basement door.

Britt originally was found guilty in 2014, but the Nebraska Supreme Court overturned the conviction, saying prosecutors improperly relied on hearsay evidence to convict him.

Britt was convicted a second time in 2018. Witnesses testified that Britt and another man, Anthony Davis, went to the Avalos home to steal drugs and money.