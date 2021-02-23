Appeals court clears the way for retrial of Tecumseh inmate charged with murder in riot slaying

LINCOLN — A prison inmate charged in the stabbing death of a fellow prisoner during a March 2017 riot will be retried, the Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
Eric Ramos, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder and stood trial in 2018 in connection with the slaying of Michael Galindo. Galindo was found dead in a cell after corrections officers regained control of the Tecumseh State Prison.
Galindo had been stabbed 130 times after being attacked by a group of inmates, and had been left to die. Prosecutors maintained that prison surveillance video showed that Ramos was a participant.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh