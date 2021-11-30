Assault sends Nebraska inmate to hospital

A man serving time at the Lincoln Correctional Center has been hospitalized after being beaten by his cellmate, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The assault occurred Monday in the men's shared cell.

According to Corrections, a staff member saw the assailant repeatedly stomp on the head and body of his cellmate.

The inmate responsible for the alleged assault was restrained and removed from the cell. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

The state is investigating the assault and the results will be turned over to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possible charges.

The state prison system will apply penalties as appropriate, according to Corrections.

