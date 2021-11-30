 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assault sends Nebraska inmate to hospital
0 comments

Assault sends Nebraska inmate to hospital

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

A man serving time at the Lincoln Correctional Center has been hospitalized after being beaten by his cellmate, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The assault occurred Monday in the men's shared cell.

According to Corrections, a staff member saw the assailant repeatedly stomp on the head and body of his cellmate.

The inmate responsible for the alleged assault was restrained and removed from the cell. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

The state is investigating the assault and the results will be turned over to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possible charges.

The state prison system will apply penalties as appropriate, according to Corrections.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert