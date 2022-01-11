 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assistant warden arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact, sexual abuse of inmate
An assistant warden in the Nebraska prison system has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized contact and sexual abuse of an inmate.

Sarah Nelson Torsiello, 45, was an assistant warden at the Reception and Treatment Center, formerly the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and the Lincoln Correctional Center.

She has resigned from the position.

Torsiello had held multiple positions with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since beginning there in 2003, according to a statement from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone in this position now faces felony charges," corrections director Scott R. Frakes said in a statement released Tuesday night. "These are serious offenses. Inappropriate behavior involving a member of the inmate population will not be tolerated."

Torsiello was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol and has been booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

